Greensville County Clerk of Court Linda Edwards asked the Emporia Rotary Club members to raise their hands if they had a will. Approximately half shot their hands into the air. The members not raising a hand received valuable information that will likely push them in the direction of properly preparing a will for the benefit of their loved ones.
Guest speakers Edwards and Erica Powell stressed the importance of appropriately documenting a will to avoid headaches during the action phase of the will’s distribution process. Naming an executor or administrator of a will is a good idea.
“If there is someone you want to have your belongings, make sure the person handling your affairs is competent,” Edwards said. “Make sure they know where your will is located. Make sure you name an executor or administrator that will be able to handle your affairs.”
Many people have produced more than one will. Edwards said the most recent will is used when the time comes to distribute the deceased’s belongings. If a later will is produced, it must be correctly documented to override the wishes of a will adequately filed earlier.
If a person dies without having left a will, they die intestate. Laws of the Commonwealth of Virginia kick in to determine the heirs of the property. Virginia does not have a separate probate court. Powell’s advice is to probate the will in the circuit court in the city or county of residence of the deceased.
Edwards said most people are not familiar with laws regarding the distribution of assets of the deceased. Having a will ready to execute simplifies the process. For example, in Virginia, if a married man has a child from a previous marriage, that child would receive 2/3 of the assets from the estate. The current wife would get 1/3.
The process is simple if one has a will ready to go and wants to change it. Amending a will is common. There are procedures to follow to ensure the will is legally binding. Powell advised Rotarians to build from and not discard or make changes in writing on the original will. The additions and alterations amending a will are called a codicil.
“If you have a will, and you have a codicil, do not get rid of your will,” Powell said. “A codicil amends the will by changing or adding to it but the original will is still necessary and needed.”
Many people use the services of a lawyer to prepare a will. Others write their will and have two witnesses and a notary confirm the document.
Edwards and Powell stressed that having a will gives one the choice of how and to whom their property gets distributed.
