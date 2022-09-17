A House of Worship
In 1847, with Rev. Thomas Jones as their minister, the Methodists constructed on their recently acquired lot, a small wooden church. Regrettably, no images exist of this building today. 1894 brought destruction when the first house of worship for the former Hicksford Methodists was destroyed by fire after forty-seven years of continued worship. Being defeated or out done was not in the psyche of these early Christians. A new, larger building with classrooms separated from the sanctuary by folding doors was erected on the same site.
By 1887, the communities of Hicksford and Belfield had become the town of Emporia. County native Benjamin Tillar and member of the Virginia House of Delegates sought to name the town Emporia (in Latin meaning ‘place of plenty where business is transacted’) recognizing one of his Atlantic and Danville Railroad associate’s hometown of Emporia, Kansas.
Main Street Methodist Church, formerly known as Hicksford Methodist, along with the North Emporia Methodist Church (Monumental Methodist Church) were consolidated into one charge with the pastor for the two congregations residing in what was known as the Main Street Parsonage (located adjacent on the southern side of the newly constructed church). Morning and evening services were alternated between the two congregations until 1928. At that time each church became a station church with separate pastors being appointed to each congregation. The Rev. W. R. Reed (1928-1929) was the first minister appointed to serve the Main Street congregation. Between 1938 and 1951 the churches once again became a charge with one pastor serving the two congregations.
In 1910, the present brick structure was erected during the tenure of the Rev. Fred G. Davis (1906-1910). Having previously been in the contracting business before entering into the ministry he assisted greatly with the building project by drawing the plans and assisting with the construction work. His recommendation to the Board of Stewards resulted in the purchase and incorporation of the beautiful stain glass windows that adorn the building with one exception, the memorial rose window depicting Christ in the Garden of Gethsemane. This window was installed and dedicated in the memory of later members of the church in 1971. Miss Georgie (Dortie) Lee and Mr. Alpheus G. Slate were to have been the first couple to be married in the new church building, however, the building was not completed in time for their wedding. Thus, they were the last couple to be married in the old frame building that had been moved to the southern side of the church lot to make room for the new construction.
As Emporia grew so did the church. Very capable lay leadership was provided to the people who became members of the church and who served on the Board of Steward of the church. Among those is E. E. Eanes. Mr. E. E. Eanes came to Emporia from Petersburg, Virginia to set up his law practice here. He became an active member of Main Street, organizing and teaching the Men’s Bible Class that at one time had more than three hundred members, a class which has since disbanded. In 1939, Mr. Eanes was a delegate from the Virginia Annual Conference to the Kansas City Reuniting Conference. During this conference three branches of the Methodism in the United States, namely, the Methodist Episcopal Church South, the Methodist Protestant Church and the Northern Methodist Church, were reunited into one denomination, forming the Methodist Church.
Additional evidence of growth would follow the move into the new sanctuary. Some alterations to that building were made as to provide more space. The original wooden frame parsonage and two adjacent houses on Main Street as well as two other houses on Church Street were acquired. Those structures were tom down greatly increasing the church's property. Plans for the current parsonage were approved on April 8, 1959. The contract to build the parsonage was awarded to Newsome Brothers and the house was constructed. The Reverend and Mrs. Lee Roy Brown (1957-1961) moved into the parsonage in October of the same year.
1961 saw the much-welcomed arrival of air conditioning for the church. That same year, with A. Richardson as architect for the next building project and with Newsome Brothers as builder, construction began on the Education Building. A Service of Dedication and a note burning for both buildings was held in 1969. During the tenure of the Reverend James M. John (1961-1966) a new electric organ was purchased and installed to replace the pipe organ.
Extensive renovation of the sanctuary began in 1977 during the Reverend L. P. Foley's ministry in Emporia (1973-1977). Due to the yet to be completed renovation, the newly appointed pastor, the Reverend W. Siegfried Volskis (1977-1981) preached his first sermon in the church's Fellowship Hall. In 1982, new woodwork for the sanctuary was crafted and installed by the master craftsman, James Norwood. Cushions were placed on the pews and the chancel area renovated through the gift of funds by the Reverend George Puster. The Pastor's study also received new wood paneling and furniture.
‘The Fellowship Hall was renovated and dedicated to the memory of Mary B. Pierce. The kitchen and nursery have undergone improvements. In 1997 a parking lot on the south side of the building was paved providing additional space for vehicles and better access for the physically challenged to enter the building via a small ramp. “AND ARE WE YET ALIVE?” – Charles Wesley
This is the second installment of several in recognition of the 175th Anniversary Celebration of Main Street United Methodist Church, 500 South Main Street, Emporia.
Parts of the above history are based on the history compiled by Jane Prince for the Sesquicentennial Celebration.
