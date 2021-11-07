JARRATT — Employees from Gerdau steel mill in Petersburg collected sports, art, and recreational items to distribute to the children at Jackson-Feild Behavioral Health Services.
The Gerdau team is dedicated to community service. We had a fun time collecting array of fun items that the children on campus can enjoy said Nadia Fruchey, People Manager at Gerdau. The gifts were delivered by Jermaine Boykins and Ms. Fruchey. Gerdau is the leading producer of long steel in the Americas and one of the world’s largest suppliers of special steel. Each year Gerdau recycles millions of tons of scrap steel into steel products, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development in the regions it operates. Gerdau’s North American long steel division manufacturers products for construction, automotive, agricultural and energy markets.
Employees at the Petersburg plant have been friends of Jackson-Field for many years, and their gifts of time and money are much appreciated.
