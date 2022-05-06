Prospective home-buyers and potential new business owners in the Emporia/Greensville area are facing an uncertain future for a myriad of reasons. Fortunately, there is an event coming up next month that may alleviate at least some of these concerns.
On Tuesday, May 10 at 4 p.m., the City of Emporia and the County of Greensville will team up to hold the first-ever Home & Business Fair at Golden Leaf Commons. Admission is completely free.
Attendees will find plenty of useful advice, tips, and programs, whether they’re in the market for a new home or thinking of starting a new business in this area. Potential new business owners and existing small business owners will be pointed to opportunities for new loans, as well as advice on business ownership and steps on starting a new business.
The event lasts from 4 - 7 p.m., and is sponsored by Benchmark Community Bank and CornerStone Subway.
