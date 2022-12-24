LAWRENCEVILLE – Randolph Woodfin Profitt, 45, from Chesapeake, Virginia is charged with receiving stolen property on Dec. 9.
Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant J. C. Clary received call from dispatch stating the caller was following a truck that belonged to them. They also stated that the truck was stolen from North Carolina about 30 days ago.
They reported the crime to Officer Jones in Warren County, North Carolina. The caller stated the truck was stolen from his driveway.
Clary arrived in the area of Robinson Ferry Road and saw a truck matching the description of the reported stolen vehicle. He initiated a traffic stop and asked the driver, Profitt, to exit the vehicle and detained him for the investigation.
Clary confirmed the vehicle was the vehicle that was stolen. Clary asked dispatch to communicate with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office that stated they had entered the information into the data base and had already issued a Be On the Look Out. The victim stated he didn’t know Profitt and had not given him permission to use the vehicle.
Clary advised Profitt of his rights. He acknowledged he did not have permission to drive the truck and also admitted he had a problem with crystal meth.
Photos were taken of the vehicle and the vehicle was turned over to the owner. Profitt was transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail and a felony warrant was issued for possession of stolen property.
Due to his lengthy criminal history and other factors Profitt was held without bond.
