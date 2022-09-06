Greensville County typically holds two county-wide regional job fairs per year at the Golden Leaf Commons in Emporia. For anyone in the Emporia-Greensville area or slightly farther afield who is seeking a job, the 2022 Fall Regional Job Fair is right around the corner, coming Tuesday, Sept. 20.
At the fall job fair, prospective employees will trade resumes with dozens of potential employers in sectors from education to food service to medicine to banking to local government to law enforcement. The public school districts of Brunswick County and Franklin City will be participating, as will Southside Virginia Community College and Old Dominion University.
For those interested in entering a career in law enforcement, the Virginia State Police, as well as police departments and sheriff’s offices from Emporia, Petersburg, Southampton County, and Sussex County are attending. There will also be representation from correctional facilities at Greensville, Deerfield, and Riverside Regional, and the Southside Regional Jail Authority is also hiring.
One notable addition to the list of potential employers is Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, who are currently constructing their newest location at 700 West Atlantic St. in Emporia. It is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023.
The return to the Golden Leaf Commons after hosting the event outdoors due to the pandemic may have been a difference maker for employers in the spring. Businesses were indeed seeking to fill voids during the job fair.
“It’s gotten better now since COVID restrictions have lifted,” said Bobby Jordan during the April event while representing P&S Transportation. “We’ve already had three people [express interest]. But we definitely need a lot more people on staff because there’s a shortage in the trucking industry. So the more that we can get the better.”
If you are attending the job fair, it is recommended that you come “dressed for success” and prepared with plenty of resumes.
