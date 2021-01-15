LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors recently presented Bridgette Clary from Brodnax, Virginia with a certificate in recognition of her award winning dog, Angus. He won Best of Breed at the 2020 National Dog Show held in Oaks, Pennsylvania hosted by The Kennel Club of Philadelphia on Nov. 15. The presentation to Clary was made at the December meeting.
Clary provided more information about the memorable day and about Angus.
“The show aired on TV Thanksgiving Day after the Macy’s Day Parade and Angus got a lot of TV coverage in The Hound Group,” she said. “It was amazing to sit and watch yourself, and your dog on national television. He also won Best of Breed at the 2020 National Championship held in Orlando, Florida. on Dec. 12.
The National Championship will air on ABC on January 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. EST. Make sure to keep an eye out for Angus in The Hound Group.”
