Greensville County Sheriff W.T Jarratt announced two suspects were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the June 27 Liberty Road homicide of 23 -year old Monta' Gray.
Rashawn Travon Tatum, 18, and Tyquan Edward Smith, both of Petersburg, are incarcerated at Southside Regional Jail without bond. A 16-year-old Chesterfield teen was also recently apprehended and is facing the same charges involving the Gray homicide.
Shortly after 10 p.m. on June 27, the Greensville County Sheriff's Office received a shots fired call in the vicinity of 299-18 Liberty Road in Emporia. When arriving at the scene, deputies discovered Gray suffering from a gunshot wound. Gray was transported to Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
Jarratt thanked the U.S. Marshall Service and the Petersburg Bureau of Police for their assistance in the apprehension of the accused.
