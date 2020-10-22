The Greensville Emporia Complete Count Census Committee formed nearly a year ago with a mission of making sure every Emporia-Greensville resident gets counted. Committee Chair John Holtkamp believes the group’s work is making a difference.
“Greensville County’s response rate is at 61.8% - 89th of 133 Virginia localities, and The City of Emporia’s response rate is at 59.6% - 112th of 228 Virginia cities,” Holtkamp said. “Locally, only Dinwiddie has done better than Greensville or Emporia. The results of the work completed by the enumerators is not available at the county or city level. We were part of the coverage zone of the Richmond Area Census Office. That area currently has a complete response rate, self and enumerator of 98.9%. That includes us.”
The most significant challenge for the 2020 Census Count is COVID-19. The pandemic forced dramatic changes to the Census information gathering schedule throughout the country.
In September, Greensville Emporia Complete Count Committee members set base in the Brook Ridge Apartment and Falling Run Apartment complexes’ parking lots. The mission was to get people to fill out the Census.
How important is it to have all residents of Emporia-Greensville counted? A large portion of a municipality’s federal funding is based on the Census. A resident missed in the Census numbers costs a locality an estimated $2,000 a year and $20,000 in 10 years on the local level.
The Greensville Emporia Complete Count Census Committee’s efforts are soon drawing to a close. Committee members believe their efforts through the past year made a positive difference for Emporia-Greensville.
