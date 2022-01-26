Greensville County Public Schools will still require all students, staff, and visitors to wear masks in school buildings and on buses for the time being, despite a recent executive order from new Governor Glenn Youngkin repealing mask mandates at Virginia’s public schools.
The mask mandate repeal was one of several executive orders signed by Youngkin when he took office as the 74th Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia on Jan. 15. The repeal officially took effect nine days later.
The executive order has led to protests from parents who feel that their children are being put at unnecessary risk of COVID-19, as well as consternation among public school divisions across Virginia.
“We were hoping to receive more guidance from officials at the state level because there is significant conflict between the governor’s executive order and state law that the General Assembly passed last year,” wrote Division Superintendent Kelvin M. Edwards, Sr., in a notice posted to GCPS’ social media.
The state law in question is Senate Bill 1303, a bipartisan bill which took effect July 1 in an effort to bring in-person learning back to Virginia. It says that school districts “requires each school board to provide such in-person instruction in a manner in which it adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies…to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
At the moment, the CDC recommends all students, staff, and visitors to mask up in school buildings regardless of vaccination status.
Greensville County is far from the only public school system in the Commonwealth to ignore Youngkin’s executive order. Some went even further than that. On Jan. 24, the day the order came into effect, school boards from seven city and county jurisdictions filed a lawsuit to challenge the order on constitutional grounds.
Greensville County schools were forced to return to hybrid learning for the week of January 18-21 after dealing with a surge of positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students.
“We know that not everyone will agree on this decision,” wrote Edwards. “We ask for your understanding as we work to do what we believe is in the best interests of our students, families, and staff.”
