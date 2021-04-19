With nearly 60 vendors signed up for Thursday’s regional job fair, empty space is going to be challenging to spot in Emporia’s Veterans Memorial Park.
In September, the bi-annual regional job fair sported 38 vendors. Amidst the pandemic, the gathering turned into a successful one for many prospective employers and job seekers. With more choices for job seekers available Thursday, the chances of finding the right fit for those searching for employment increase from the September event.
Sherry Pearson of the Job Assistance Center knew the time was right to host another regional job fair in Emporia.
“Employers have been calling us like crazy asking if we are going to have another one,” Sherry Pearson of the Job Assistance Center said before scheduling Thursday’s event.
The increased number of vendors searching for workers proved Pearson to be correct in her assumption.
Opportunities to find employment in Emporia-Greensville will be plentiful. It goes further. Employers across the state line seeking fresh new talent will be on hand for the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. event as well. Job seekers searching for careers in law enforcement, armed forces, health care, education, and manufacturing will have plenty of opportunities to network with prospective employers.
The Job Assistance Center, Virginia Employment Commission, and Greensville Department of Social Services are sponsoring Thursday’s employment opportunity event. With the pandemic still amongst us, COVID-19 safety protocols remain in place.
For those seeking employment or a career change, an opportunity is on hand Thursday at the City of Emporia’s Veterans Memorial Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.