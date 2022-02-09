Once in a while, the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville usually offers an incentive for potential new members to join at no extra cost while giving back to the community. In January 2021, the YMCA waived joiners’ fees for anyone who donated pairs of adult socks, which would be donated to local nursing homes.
In January, the “Y” held a pet supply drive. New members who brought in one pet food or pet supply item throughout the month would have their “joiners’ fee” waived. This would save upwards of $75 for new members, depending on the level of membership.
Over the month of January, the YMCA collected 125 pet supply items from the local community, ranging from chew toys to giant bags of pet food.
These will be donated to the local humane society, as well as the Emporia City Animal Shelter on Sunnyside Lane and the Greensville County Animal Shelter on Falling Run Road, both in Emporia.
