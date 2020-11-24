To acknowledge their hard work and dedication throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greensville County Board of Supervisors adopted Resolution #21-67 by a vote of 4-0 which authorizes one-time supplemental payments for all County employees.
All full-time employees will receive one $1,000 payment, and all part-time employees will receive one $500 payment.
These payments will be disbursed during the November 2020 payroll cycle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.