The Crater Health District, which serves the five counties of Southside Virginia, has announced that it will begin offering the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5-11 “effective immediately”.

Parents in Emporia and Greensville County can bring their children to one of many locations in the area where they can receive the potentially life-saving vaccination. These include pediatric and family practice office, local health department clinics, school clinics, and retail pharmacies.

“COVID-19 vaccines for children provide an important next step for protection against the virus.” said Crater Health District Director Alton Hart, Jr. in a press release. “We are excited that parents and guardians have several opportunities to have their 5-11 year olds vaccinated, including vaccine clinics, pharmacies and pediatrician’s offices.”

Federal health officials gave final approval to the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on children aged 5-11 on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Previously, the vaccine was only available to those 12 years or older, while those 18 and up could also choose the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

To schedule a vaccination appointment, parents can visit either vase.vdh.virginia.gov or vaccinate.virginia.gov, or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).

The Crater Health District encourages all Virginians who have yet to receive their vaccination to do so as soon as possible, regardless of age.