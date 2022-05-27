The Phi Theta Kappa international honor society is an organization of scholars that exists to recognize and encourage scholarship among students in community and junior colleges. The honor society also seeks to develop leadership and service among its members by promoting an intellectual climate that would stimulate further continuing education for each member.
Southside Virginia Community College students eligible for Phi Theta Kappa must have completed at least 12 hours of coursework toward an associate degree or at least six hours of coursework toward a certificate of one year with a cumulative 3.5 grade point average.
