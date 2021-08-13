On Sunday, Waverly Mayor Angela McPhaul described her excitement upon learning of the $676,000 that the town recently received in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
“I was so excited when I filled out the paperwork my hands were shaking,” McPhaul said. “And when I shared the news with the Town Council, we all immediately knew that we wanted to prioritize projects that benefit All of our citizens.”
The funds are part of the $304.5 million in federal ARPA funding provided by the U.S. Treasury for Non-Entitlement Units of local government which Governor Ralph Northam announced in June. Waverly was one of 190 towns throughout the Commonwealth receiving a portion of the federal money with the expressed purpose of “ensuring that communities of all sizes get the assistance they need to recover from the impacts of the pandemic,” according to a press release from the governor’s office.
The ARPA established the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CSLFRF) to assist states and eligible units of local and tribal government with COVID-19 recovery and infrastructure improvements and allowed broad flexibility to decide how best to use the funding to meet local needs. McPhaul said that with all of the flooding problems with which the town struggles, finding ways to alleviate the flooding was infrastructure priority one.
With an additional $676,000 to be delivered in June of 2022, Waverly will receive a total of $1,352,000. McPhaul enthusiastically revealed the town’s plans for use of the funds.
“The Town Council has already allocated money for a drainage study, to start in September and take four to five months to complete, to address flooding issues in the town,” McPhaul said, adding that once the drainage study is done, they will come up with and design fixes for specific problems to alleviate flooding in some of the worst areas.
“We’re excited because we know that this is one of the infrastructure projects that addresses every single street in the town,” she added.
The second infrastructure project that the Council has begun, she said, is completing the parking lot at 315 West Main Street, where the town had to demolish the collapsed buildings which formerly stood there.
“We’ve been working with the Post Office on this one,” she revealed. “We came up with a plan with them to adjoin the badly needed downtown parking lot where the buildings had been with the one that the Post Office had planned. They have done their part, and now we’re doing ours, to make one contiguous, same-level parking lot on Main Street that will include approximately 35 parking spaces.”
“This is particularly exciting,” she continued, “as it will both enable people doing business downtown to park safely there and alleviate congestion on the street. And, at the same time, it will enhance the appeal of our town for the thousands of people who drive through on Highway 40 every day. This fits in perfectly with one of our ongoing goals, which is to entice more people to start or bring new businesses to Waverly, like the Claremont Candle Company is doing now!”
McPhaul related that the third infrastructure project already underway is re-pavement of the parking lot adjacent to the Waverly Rescue Squad Facility.
“It hasn’t been paved in many years,” she explained, “and is in horrible disrepair, so this will make coming and going there safer, especially for the personnel and vehicles of our Rescue Squad.”
The fourth project she described, on which she said the Town Council was set to vote at their August 10 meeting, would be replacing and, in some instances, installing new sidewalks in the town.
“Again,” she said, “this will increase the safety factor – especially for all of our citizens who walk around town - as well as enhance the overall look and feel of our town – make it more a place everyone can take pride in.”
Describing how she feels about being able to use the ARPA Covid Relief Funding for the overall betterment of the town infrastructure, McPhaul said, “It is just so exciting to see something this good come from something as awful as the pandemic has been for everyone. We are really focused on doing things that are a benefit to everyone – things that will increase the safety and comfort of all while helping to bring more business and jobs to Waverly. That’s what it’s all about.”
