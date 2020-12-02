Emporia’s Olivia Menendez, 17, has taken the lead on a non-perishable food drive for families in the Emporia-Greensville community this holiday season.
A senior at Southampton Academy, Menendez said she is conducting the drive as a part of her senior service project. Menendez is partnering with Emporia Sheriff Keith Prince and the Sheriff’s Department.
Menendez was set to volunteer with the Sheriff’s Department for its yearly Christmas shopping event for local youth, which was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Menendez is partnering with Prince to leave dropboxes for non-perishable food items at locations across the City of Emporia.
“I wanted to do something to help the community out – help kids out,” Menendez said.
Menendez said she also volunteers with the Emporia-Greensville Humane Society a few times every month.
Prince said that while he is helping in some ways, Menendez has done the brunt of the work for the drive.
“She’s doing all of the logistical stuff,” Prince said, “and she’s doing a great job. She decorated the boxes, she made the flyers – I might take all of my Christmas presents to her so she can wrap those.”
Prince said those individuals who do not wish to shop at this time can make monetary donations that will be used to purchase food items for the drive. Donations can be dropped off at Sheriff Prince’s office at 401-D S. Main St. in Emporia.
Donation boxes can be found at these locations across the city: the Independent-Messenger, Originals by Randi, Reflections by Sandra, Greene’s Service Center, Simmons Travel Plaza, Main St. Auto Service, Main St. Baptist Church, Footprints Daycare, Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville and the State Farm office at 113 Baker St.
Dec. 18 is the last day donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted.
