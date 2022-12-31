Christmas has come and gone, but the holiday spirit remains alive and well in the City of Emporia.
The city implemented the Gift Card Match Program for the second consecutive year to boost small businesses.
Thirty-five businesses are participating, allowing consumers to double their purchasing power. Customers can purchase as many as five cards at $10 each. The value of the cards doubles for a total of $100. The variety of participating businesses allows consumers many choices. They can choose Monte’s Flowers, grab a bite to eat at Victory Lane Restaurant or purchase cards for Picture Perfect Frames and Gifts.
The Gift Card Match Program was the brainstorm of recently retired Emporia Community and Economic Development Manager Beverly Hawthorne. She brought the idea to the Emporia City Council in 2021 to assist local retailers struggling with the impacts of the pandemic. The city used $25,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to get the ball rolling. Hawthorne directed two rounds of the Gift Card Match template that ended on March 7 of last year. In November, Hawthorne presented a plan to bring the Gift Card Match Program back for a second consecutive year.
“We’ve received numerous requests from citizens and businesses due to the success of the program last year,” Hawthorne said. “They would like to see it repeated.”
The City Council readily agreed to reinstate the local business boosting effort. The list of participating companies is available on the city’s website, www.ci.emporia.va.us.
This year’s Gift Card Match Program expires on March 31.
