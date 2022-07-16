Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.