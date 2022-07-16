Pocahontas Premieres is a music series that will be held at Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield this summer and fall. The music variety consists of beach music, rock and roll, country as well as classical so there is something that everyone can groove to.
“We are excited to bring Pocahontas Premieres back to the park again,” said Pocahontas State Park Assistant Manager Amelia Hulth. “After two years of no music events, this series proves to be a great way to bring people together to enjoy the park, showcase local talent and provide a fun and safe way to relax and unwind.”
Pocahontas Premieres will feature The English Channel on Aug. 6 and the band’s performance will consist of British hits from the ’60s and ’70s with a focus on pop and rock music. The band recreates songs from the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Queen and many more. Their song list is constantly evolving and is filled with familiar fan favorites as well as deep album cuts.
The Bluegrass Festival will take place on Aug. 20 and include The Hot Seats, Into the Fog, Josh Grigsby and County Line and the Slack Family. The Hot Seats specialize in traditional music and are from Richmond, VA. Into the Fog is a genre jumping string band with various backgrounds ranging from blues, funk, jam and bluegrass. Josh Grigsby and County Line are based out of the Northern Neck of Virginia and the award-winning band plays traditional, contemporary, gospel and bluegrass music. The Slack Family plays energetic, diverse and infectious music featuring three-part vocal harmonies.
“The energy that the music brings to the park really make for a wonderful experience,” said Hulth. “After a daily visit to the park, a concert is a unique and fun way to end the day.”
Have you seen a Richmond Symphony performance? You will have the chance to be amazed on Sept. 10 and experience the largest performing arts organization in Central Virginia. The orchestra includes more than 70 professional musicians and each season allows more than 200,000 members of the community to enjoy concerts, radio broadcasts and educational outreach programs.
Back again this year is Zoso - The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience on October 1 beginning at 6:30 p.m. With astounding visual imagery, the band recreates the music, magic and mystery of a Zeppelin concert. For Zoso, it's much more than just being a tribute, it's about touching a golden era in music.
Visit www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/pocahontas-premieres for more information about each concert.
