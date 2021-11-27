The Riparian Woman’s Club’s Home and Garden Department members and their friends recently visited the Berkley Plantation. They were given a tour of the buildings and then enjoyed the gardens on the 10 acre property facing the James River. Berkley is the site of the First Thanksgiving, the celebration of giving thanks to God for a safe voyage from England.
Riparian Woman's Club and friends visit Berkley Plantation
