Senator Mark Warner will host his annual Academy Day on Saturday, April 23rd, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This is a virtual event that will be hosted on Accelevents.
The event will offer students, their parents or guardians, and school counselors a comprehensive overview of the United States service academies and their admission processes.
Attendees will have the opportunity to join breakout sessions with representatives from the United States service academies for presentations and an interactive question and answer period. On the main stage, you will hear from representatives from the Virginia congressional delegation about the application procedures for congressional nominations to the academies as well as speakers from the Department of Defense Medical Examination Review Board, the University of Virginia ROTC programs, the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets, the Virginia Military Institute, and the Virginia Women’s Institute for Leadership at Mary Baldwin University. There will also be time to speak in more detail with many of these representatives at their virtual resource tables.
Information on the nomination process for the service academies is available on the Senator’s website at www.warner.senate.gov. You may email academy_noms@warner.senate.gov with any questions about the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.