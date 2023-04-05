-

Byrd Park in Richmond on the first day of spring. Building and maintaining green spaces can reduce the urban heat island effect, which is when air temperature spikes in developed areas.

 Adrianna Lawrence/Capital News Service

RICHMOND, Va. Virginia localities will soon have a streamlined ability to offer incentives that aid the development of urban green spaces, like city parks or sport fields.

Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, introduced House Bill 1510 to give localities regulatory flexibility. The General Assembly passed the bill with a House vote of 72-27 and a Senate vote of 32-8.

