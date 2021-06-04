Janet White, Administrator of Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center is pleased to present Jenifer Freeman Wesson, RN-Director of Nursing the Independent Messenger Reader’s Choice award for “Best Nurse”. Jenifer joined the Greensville team in February 2020 after months of recruiting.
She has experience as a long-term care Director of Nursing with a successful state survey management history, also achieved at Greensville Health. The facility was also voted the “Best Nursing Home”, is Covid free and serves the local community and surrounding counties for long-term care and short-term rehab.
