Beginning July 16, Virginians will be able to connect with trained counselors that are part of the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network by texting or calling 988. Although the current phone number (1-800-273-8255) remains available it is hopeful that the three-digit code will make assistance more accessible to individuals.
Senior Director Laura Clark of PRS CrisisLink says that their goal is to answer 95 percent of calls from Virginia phone numbers within 20 seconds and that they’ve increased staff to the appropriate level but some are still training.
According to the National Academy for State Health Policy, Virginia is one of at least 20 states that have enacted laws preparing for the launch of 988 and one of four states that have allowed an added fee on phone bills to fund the expanded system. “Virginia still has some challenges we have to face with the call centers but we were the leader in legislation to support our call centers and it has put us in a better spot than a number of our partners,” said Bill Howard, director of crisis services and supports for the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
Howard said most 988 calls can be resolved over the phone but some will require more intensive, in-person services. Compared to other “states of best practice,” he said Virginia still needs to improve its mobile crisis response and community-based stabilization services. Clark said the state’s mobile crisis response is in the “very early stages,” meaning law enforcement will likely continue to play a role in the most serious mental health calls for the foreseeable future. That’s something state lawmakers are trying to change but Clark said licensed clinicians are hard to find nationwide.
CrisisLink runs one of two centers serving the commonwealth. Clark said that out-of-state numbers will not be routed to Virginia-based centers initially, as that will require additional federal approval, but those in need of additional services will eventually be put in touch with in-state providers.
