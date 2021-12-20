-

Pictured are Shirley Crutchfield-Front, Amanda Bolio, Cindy Burke, Dorothy Sykes, Janet White, Donna Robertson, Jo Bailey, Barbara Claiborne, Kim Ramirez, daughter, Jeff Ramirez, son, Jenifer Freeman, Mary Lee, Richard Lucas, Julia Lucy, Peggy Alexander, Tameka Taylor, Karin Turner

 Contributed

Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center was honored by the family of resident Shirley Crutchfield who presented the staff with The Ramirez Family Appreciation Award. The plaque is engraved stating for “unmatched dedication and quality care of our precious mother” and is proudly on display in the front living room of the facility.