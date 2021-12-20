Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center was honored by the family of resident Shirley Crutchfield who presented the staff with The Ramirez Family Appreciation Award. The plaque is engraved stating for “unmatched dedication and quality care of our precious mother” and is proudly on display in the front living room of the facility.
Emporia's Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center receives Appreciation Award
