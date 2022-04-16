A frightening medical incident cast a shadow over what was otherwise a vibrant and entertaining concert in Emporia last week. Midway through the show -- the second leg of the Meherrin River Arts Council’s 2022 concert series -- a woman in the stands stopped breathing and was transported to a nearby hospital.
“She passed out...apparently stopped breathing,” said MRAC Vice President and Program Director Steve Bloom. “From what I understand, they put her head back, and she took a gasp of air and then off and on, she would stop breathing and then start breathing.”
The identity and condition of the patron are unknown.
For the first hour of the event, things were going just according to plan. Dozens of patrons who packed into the Greensville Elementary School auditorium got three concerts for the price of one. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group Cornell Gunter’s Coasters led off, covering a series of old-time rock hits such as “Poison Ivy”, “Charlie Brown”, and “Love Potion No. 9”.
Legacy vocal group The Platters had nearly finished their set, delighting the crowd by performing the original group’s hits from the 1950s, including “Only You”, “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes”, and “Twilight Time”. They had just finished performing several United States military anthems and were nearly finished with their set, when Bloom rushed onto the stage to inform the band of the incident.
The Platters took a brief intermission and asked the crowd to pray for the woman’s safety, as she was moved into an ambulance and transported to a local hospital.
“I went up to tell them why we had to stop the show, and they were very understanding,” said Bloom.
Fortunately, the remainder of the concert took place without incident. The current incarnation of 1950s-60s doo-wop group The Drifters performed the band’s old hits, including “Save the Last Dance for Me” and “Under The Boardwalk”. The concert ended with a rousing rendition of the Isley Brothers’ famous call-and-response song “Shout”.
Bloom, one of the co-founders of MRAC, says he’s never seen anything like this happen at any concert in the organization’s 42 years of existence.
“First time it’s happened to us, ever. We’ve never had a problem like that before,” said Bloom. “We’ve had people that get over-excited, overheated or something, but we’ve never had anybody [stop breathing].”
The Meherrin River Arts Council’s third and final concert of the 2022 season is Saturday, May 14, and will feature The Lettermen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.