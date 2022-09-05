Greensville County residents should expect to pay slightly more for their water -- again.
At a special meeting held on Tuesday night, the Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority approved a 5% rate increase for water and sewer which will go into effect on Oct. 1. This rate increase will apply for residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional purposes.
“Rates to the provision of potable water and the treatment and disposal of wastewater must be increased to fully fund expenses necessarily and properly attributed to furnishing these services,” said GCWSA assistant director Glen Gibson.
This year, residential users in Greensville County have paid $19.99 per month for the first 3,000 gallons of water and $6.66 for each additional 1,000 gallons used. The rate increase will push these fees to $20.99 for the first 3,000 gallons and $6.99 for additional 1,000 gallons.
The only exception to this across-the-board rate increase will be at the I-95 rest area, which will see an 18% increase for water and 17% for sewer.
There will be no increase in the mandatory non-user rate -- the fee for those who don’t receive water from the county or are not hooked up to the system. They will continue to pay $6 per month for water and $9.97 for sewer, just as last year.
