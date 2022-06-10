-

The driver of a Hyundai sedan ran off the roadway striking the trooper's vehicle and the disable vehicle. The trooper and the driver of the disable vehicle were both transported with non-life threatening injuries.

 VSP photo

On June 10, at approximately 8:10 AM, a Virginia State Trooper stopped to assist a disabled motorist on Interstate 664, southbound, at exit 6, in the city of Newport News.  As the trooper was sitting in the vehicle awaiting assistance from VDOT, the driver of a Hyundai sedan ran off the roadway striking the trooper's vehicle and the disable vehicle. The trooper and the driver of the disable vehicle were both transported with non-life threatening injuries.