On Friday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., we will be walking the grounds of the Greensville/Emporia Extension Office, and the neighborhood surrounding it, to discover the many undesirable plants, AKA “weeds”, growing in our environment. We will discuss growth habits and identifying features of these weeds and get an up-close look at those features. Participants are encouraged to ask questions, take notes and snap pictures as we walk. We will also discuss control options for weeds in the lawn and landscape.
Please dress appropriate for the forecasted weather conditions. This program will be held mainly outdoors. Closed toed shoes, sunscreen and loose fitting, light colored clothing is recommended. Be prepared to travel over grassy, hilly and paved terrain.
This is a free program. The registration deadline is June 7. Call the Greensville/Emporia extension office, 434-348-4223, or email srutherford@vt.edu to register. If the forecast calls for rain, the program will be moved to Monday, June 14 from 9 a.m.-11a.m.
- Current CDC guidelines will be followed for outdoor gatherings.
- If gathering restrictions are tightened, the format of this program will be altered.
- Registered participants will be notified of program changes due to rain.
- Please bring adequate water for drinking and any dietary items you might require. We will have a limited supply of bottled water available.
— If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in this activity, please contact the Greensville-Emporia Office at (434) 348-4223 during business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations at least 5 days prior to the event. *TDD number is (800) 828-1120.
