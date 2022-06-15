LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Bowling Alley located at the Brunswick County Conference Center is now open. A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds, Director of Economic Development, offered a word of welcome calling attention to Stewie, the Brunswick Stew Pot, who loves to attend ribbon cuttings and grand openings.
Supervisor Dr. Alfonzo Seward – Vice Chair, Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, thanked everyone for coming out for the ribbon cutting. He also recognized his fellow board members and other elected officials for attending.
“I would also like to thank the Town of Lawrenceville for rezoning the property and allowing the bowling alley and other businesses to come to the conference center. New businesses opening at the conference center is an illustration of the town and county working together to improve our community.
“I would also like to thank everyone that participated in fulfilling this vision of opening the bowling alley. I would also like to thank those that chose to work at the bowling alley this summer. The bowling alley fulfills part of the board’s 2035 vision to expand tourism and recreational activities. Hopefully, those that live in Brunswick as well as outside of Brunswick will come in and bowl,” Dr. Seward stated.
Dr. Seward said the bowling alley is a place that the community can come together to celebrate birthdays and other special occasions.
“Recreational activities are important in a community because they create social bonds, unite families and promote a sense of community pride. Recreational activities also provide our community with positive things to do. We all know the Proverb that idle hands are the devil’s workshop. Helen Keller once said, ‘Alone we can do so little, but together we can do so much!’ Once again thank you for coming and please spread the word that the bowling alley is open and Brunswick is open for business,” Dr. Seward stated.
Reynolds said she works closely with Scott Martin, Mayor of the Town of Lawrenceville; Everette Gibson, Town Manager; Kim Martin, Special Projects Coordinator; and Mike Dotti, Executive Director, Brunswick County Industrial Development Authority on projects that will benefit Brunswick County and the Town of Lawrenceville.
“We have an excellent team in place to bring about positive change,” Reynolds said.
Martin said he always enjoys attending ribbon cutting ceremonies and said he appreciates the great working relationship he has with the county and the IDA. He called attention to the positive things that are happening in the downtown area calling attention to work being done on some older buildings.
Martin said the Town of Lawrenceville is sponsoring the first Red, White and Blue Parade on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 3 p.m. and encouraged people to participate.
“Thank everyone for being here to celebrate this occasion,” Martin said.
Dotti also expressed appreciation to the county and town for their cooperation and collaboration. He thanked Reynolds for her efforts to bring businesses to the area. Dotti said when we work together, great things happen.
Supervisor Dr. Barbara Jarrett Harris added a word of welcome and said she was excited about the positive things happening in Brunswick County. She thanked the staff and applauded their efforts.
”You know you have to write the vision and it takes a village to get things done. I have been on the board for almost 19 years and helped to write the vision. Increasing recreational activities has been a part of that vision. Great things happen when there is unity. We hope the citizens will come out and support this project,” Dr. Harris said.
County Administrator Leslie Weddington offered the blessing of the food.
The hours of operation are Tuesday – Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is $5 per person, per game. There is a $5 per person fee for shoe rental. Bowling lessons are offered on Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Call (434) 532-8062 to reserve your slot.
The Brunswick County Conference Center is located at 100 Athletic Field Road, Lawrenceville, Virginia 23868.
