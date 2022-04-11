Monday’s Greensville County Board of Supervisors budget work session took on a slightly different tone than the one held two weeks prior. For starters, it was held at a different location from the previous meeting due to a power surge that affected Golden Leaf Commons and knocked all audiovisual equipment offline, but that wasn’t the main reason.
Two weeks ago, the general fund — the largest component of the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget for Greensville County — showed a projected surplus of $134,202. At Monday’s meeting, that figure was updated to show a projected deficit of $86,820.
This mainly has to do with a higher-than-expected amount of funding for Greensville County Public Schools. Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards presented the district’s proposed budget to both the county Board of Supervisors and the City Council of Emporia in a joint meeting last Monday.
The schools have built their proposed budget on the assumption that there will be 1,900 students throughout fiscal year 2023, the lowest student enrollment in years. However, there are projected to be more students from Greensville County (as opposed to the town of Emporia) than there were the previous fiscal year.
As of Monday’s meeting, Greensville County’s projected ADM is at 1,117 students, with Emporia’s at 783. Two weeks ago, the final numbers were based off of an expected county-to-city student ratio of 1,062:853.
This will have a significant impact on the bottom line of the county government, which transfers money to the school district based on this average daily membership (ADM). The current budget proposal recommends that both the county and city pay the school district $5,488 per student, meaning Greensville County would pay a total of $6,129,850.
This is an increase of $221,022 over what the county would have paid based on the numbers from two weeks ago, which accounts for the shortfall.
The final amount transferred to the schools by both the county and the city is subject to change depending on both the final ADM numbers and the final Governor’s Budget, the latter of which is still unfinished. Aside from the alterations to the general fund, nothing else changed in the proposed budget over this two-week period, and all components other than the general fund are projected to be balanced. The Board of Supervisors will meet on Thursday, April 7 for another work session to decide how to address the $86,820 deficit.
