Neighborhoods throughout Brunswick County are invited to join over 38 million neighbors across 16 thousand communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. Together, we are making that happen.
From time to time, neighbors throughout Lawrenceville and Brunswick County and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement.
Along with the traditional outside lights and front porch vigils, most communities celebrate National Night Out by hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other various community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.
The Lawrenceville Police Department, Brunswick Chamber of Commerce, Town of Lawrenceville, and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a National Night Out Block Party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Main Street in Downtown Lawrenceville. Plans are underway for DJ Bird to entertain the crowd, there will be bounce houses, games for kids, face painting, and more. Residents, clubs, businesses, and community groups are encouraged to get involved.
