RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam issued the following statement today on the passing of former Virginia Delegate Bernard S. Cohen.
“Bernard S. Cohen lived his life taking on injustice. As a lawmaker and an attorney, he fought for justice and equality from the Virginia Capitol to the United States Supreme Court, where his landmark 1967 victory in Loving v. Virginia overturned the ban interracial marriage and was cited in the court’s 2014 ruling on marriage equality.
“Thanks to his courageous work and lifetime of service, Virginia’s air is cleaner, our politics are more spirited, and our laws are fairer and more loving.
“Pam and I send our thoughts and prayers to Delegate Cohen’s wife, Rae, and their children and grandchildren.
“I am ordering Virginia state flags to be flown at half-staff in Bernie Cohen’s honor on the day of his interment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.