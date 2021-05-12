The COVID-19 delayed the Emporia Jaycees annual pork chop dinner in 2020. But on Friday, the non-profit group returned to the grill to provide over 500 plates to hungry locals.
Jaycees President Brian Morris said the dinner was a huge success, and the group was able to provide 150 more meals than their previous event last October. Plates cost $10, and offered customers a large, boneless pork chop, string beans, potatoes and a warm roll. Money raised during the event will go to various groups and organizations in the Emporia-Greensville community.
“It feels really good to be able to get out and do stuff normally again,” Morris said. “We’ve been ready for this for a long time.”
The pork chop dinner is just one of a number of fundraising events hosted by the Jaycees on an annual basis. Morris said the group is looking forward to the return of their annual golf tournament in July, as well as being able to sell Christmas trees during the holiday season this year. Both events had to be cancelled last year.
The Emporia Jaycees were able to host a scaled back version of their annual Christmas parade in December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.