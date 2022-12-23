In December 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic made it logistically impossible for the Emporia Police Department to host its annual “shop with a cop” holiday event. Police Chief Ricky Pinksaw and the rest of the department scrambled for a safer alternative.
Thus, Blue Christmas was born — where instead of taking children out to Wal-Mart to shop for gifts, officers would bring gifts straight to the children. Two years later, if the crowds that lined the streets Wednesday afternoon are any indication, Blue Christmas isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
“It’s not a blessing from the pandemic, but the pandemic changed a lot of things,” said Lt. Troy Hawkins. “It kinda just blew up.”
Even before the third annual Blue Christmas event officially began at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, traffic near the Emporia Police Department headquarters on Budd Street was backed up around the corner and onto Valley Street.
According to the most recent count, the Emporia Police Department ended up serving 169 children across 69 families this year. This marks a massive increase from the 84 children and 34 families who received gifts at last year’s Blue Christmas. While some opted to have their gifts delivered to their homes, most chose to drive to the EPD’s building on Budd Street to receive them in person.
It certainly marks a substantial increase from the amount of children who benefited from the “shop with a cop” event during a typical year.
“Before, when we were doing ‘shop with a cop’, we could do 20 to 30 kids because each kid or two kids was assigned one police officer,” said Hawkins. “Now we got police officers shopping for two to three families.”
Fortunately, despite the increase in beneficiaries this year, there was no shortage in toys or food to give out. The toys were generously supplied by the people and businesses of Emporia and Greensville County through a toy drive which lasted throughout the month.
Everyone from the police department — not just officers, but communications personnel and even chaplains — pitched in to make the operation run smoothly both on the day of Blue Christmas and in the days leading up to it. In particular, Hawkins credited communications officer Taylor Grizzard for making sure the police department was able to provide for as many people as they did.
“Taylor here was a big help,” said Hawkins. “She was my backbone during this whole operation with her ideas to make it better and her organizational skills made it work out this year.”
Colleagues tabbed Grizzard as the expert on wrapping Christmas presents for the youth. She enjoys diving into the community service projects sponsored by the EPD. Grizzard got plenty of repetition with the high volume of presents for the Blue Christmas distribution of gifts.
“The amount of donations we received was absolutely crazy,” Grizzard said. “I was surprised. Everything turned out wonderful.”
Grizzard played a vital role in getting the paperwork ready for each family. Every officer received assignments to shop for specific families. Grizzard and the communications officers organized the items, and put them in gift bags. On Wednesday afternoon, volunteers from the police department distributed the gifts assembly-line style. As a vehicle passed from station to station, they would first receive their choice of either turkey or ham. The meat was graciously donated from both Boar’s Head and the local Food Lion.
Moving along the line, each vehicle would then receive a cache of toys, and finally a bag of canned goods and dry goods which include stuffing and cranberry sauce.
“We asked for donations, and we were overloaded with donations,” said Hawkins. “It really made this thing happen. It’s been the biggest Blue Christmas we could ever ask for. Everybody in the department and the community had a hand in it.”
