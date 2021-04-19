As of Friday, 78,498,290 Americans, or 23.6% of the population, have been full been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Deaths in the U.S. have exceeded 560,000 since the pandemic began. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) continues to urge caution as cases across the country have slowly increased over the last month.
Vaccination figures locally saw a sharp and steady incline over the last month and a half, due largely to a four-day clinic conducted by Walmart Pharmacy and a four-week, locally staffed clinic at the Golden Leaf Commons.
As of Thursday, almost 2 million Virginians had been fully vaccinated – 22.7% of the state’s population. In Emporia-Greensville, just over 3,000 individuals have been fully vaccinated – 3,005 to be exact. Local officials expect vaccination figures to plateau slightly in coming weeks, as the large-scale vaccination clinic is being put on hold so officials can assess further demands for vaccines. However, several private providers in the community, such as Walmart Pharmacy and CVS, are still providing vaccines by appointment.
In total, there have been 641,626 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia since March of 2020. During the pandemic, 10,529 Virginians have died due to COVID-19. The state’s 7-day case average is hovering around 1,500 cases. Locally, the City of Emporia and Greensville County continue to report very low cases on a day-to-day basis. In total, the Virginia Department of Health reports 665 total cases in Emporia and 1,552 cases in Greensville County since last March. Both localities reported a combined total of 66 deaths.
