PURDY — On June 25, scores of guests traveled out to Grace Church in Purdy, for the 80th annual G.O.S.H. (Green Owen Short Howell) Family Reunion.
The more than 75 guests came from six different states, including as far west as Texas, and ranged from 5 months to 98 years old. According to Joe Howard, it marked the largest turnout for a G.O.S.H. reunion in over 20 years.
At the reunion party, guests played cornhole and enjoyed a wonderful catered lunch, while Chuck Green showed a PowerPoint on the history of the Green/Owen/Short/Howell family tree.
The very first G.O.S.H. Reunion was held on May 8, 1942, at the Belfield Hotel in Emporia, located across the street from what is now Family Fare/Amoco.
At the time, it was just the Green family reunion, as the other three families had not been incorporated into the Green family tree yet.
