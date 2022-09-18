RICHMOND – Virginians who want to skip the check-in line at their next visit to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) are invited to schedule an appointment at dmvNOW.com/appt.
Earlier this year, DMV enhanced its operations to provide simultaneous walk-in and appointment service. Although customers are welcome to walk in at their convenience, scheduling an appointment for service saves time. Upon arrival at a customer service center, appointment customers can check in by scanning a QR code at the entrance of the office and skip the information line. Once checked in, appointment holders will be called to the first available representative.
“If you can plan ahead, an appointment will help you get in, out and on with your day,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “Since the launch of the system in 2020, customers have scheduled more than 7.7 million appointments at DMV. Customers love the convenience of appointments, with 93% of customers surveyed last week stating they’d like appointments to continue.”
To keep customers moving, DMV urges customers to arrive and check in within 15 minutes of their appointment and requests that customers who no longer need a scheduled appointment to cancel it by visiting dmvNOW.com/appt or using their confirmation email.
