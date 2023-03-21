LOUISVILLE, KY – March 16, 2023 – Virginia farmers still have time to be counted in the 2022 Census of Agriculture, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). Although the deadline for submitting the ag census has passed, NASS will continue to accept completed census questionnaires through the spring to ensure all farmers take advantage of the opportunity to be represented in the widely used data.

“Many farmers have already responded, and that information will be great for the future of Virginia agriculture,” said David Knopf, director of the NASS Eastern Mountain Regional Office in Kentucky. "There’s still time for every producer to let their voice be heard by responding to the Census.” Census data inform decisions about policy, farm and conservation programs, infrastructure and rural development, research, education and more.

Recommended for you