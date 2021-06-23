VIRGINIA BEACH - If you are among the millions of travelers, AAA predicts will hit the road this summer, you better have the 2021 AAA Road Trip Starter Pack. Trust us … your summer road trip will thank you for having these essentials when you hit the road:
☑ “Road Trip Ready” Vehicle
☑ AAA Membership
☑ TripTik Travel Planner and Digital Tourbooks
☑ AAA COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map
☑ AAA Roadside Assistance
☑ AAA Mobile App
Getting your vehicle ready for a road trip
Your road trip will be over before it even starts if your vehicle can’t go the distance. Before any long road trip, AAA recommends a vehicle inspection to check key components like the battery, engine, tires, brakes and fluid levels.
What if you don’t know where to take your car? The good news is you’re not alone! AAA surveyed consumers and found that 21% do not have a trusted repair shop or mechanic. To help consumers with what could be an overwhelming decision, AAA created its Approved Auto Repair program. AAA-owned Car Care Centers and AAA Approved Auto Repair shops must meet and maintain specific criteria like technician certifications and training, facility cleanliness and outstanding customer service.
Your AAA Membership, don’t hit the road without it
Usually, when people hear AAA, they think about our unmatched roadside assistance. That’s just one of the many benefits of being a AAA member. When planning a road trip, your AAA membership offers up many helpful tools like access to TourBooks, maps and discounts on hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues.
-MORE-
Page 2 of 2 – Time to See If you Are Road Ready With AAA
Road trips are all about the journey and the destination
Road trips are unique from other types of travel because the journey itself is as important as the destination. Planning the perfect route with all the right attractions and accommodations along the way can be a big undertaking. Luckily, since 1938, AAA has been producing its legendary TripTiks. In its early days, these were printed, bound together and routes highlighted by hand. For those that remember, the nostalgia of the TripTik is undeniable. It instantly signaled you were about to embark on an adventure. Today that still holds true, but with the added convenience of being digital so everything you need is at your fingertips. To get you started, check out some road trip routes here.
While a TripTik helps you map the best and most fun way to reach your destination, AAA Digital TourBooks help you have memorable moments once you reach your destination. These interactive digital guides feature detailed destination information, must-see attractions, sample itineraries and more.
COVID-19 isn’t gone yet … travel safe and travel smart
Summer is synonymous with vacation, and nothing signals the heart of summer quite like the Fourth of July. And, this year, people are busting at the seams to go … anywhere. Despite steps in the right direction, COVID-19 is still a very real part of the world, and it’s important to travel safely and smartly. AAA created its COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map to help people navigate local and state travel restrictions that may still be in place.
Be prepared in case your road trip ready vehicle breaks down
Even a vehicle that passes inspection with flying colors could run into trouble on the road. In fact, AAA expects to respond to 9.4 million calls for help this summer, and most of those will be for dead batteries and flat tires. So, if you find yourself stranded, don’t worry. AAA has your back. You can reach AAA by calling or texting “HELP” to 1-800-AAA-HELP (save this in your contacts), submitting a request via the web (bookmark in your favorites), or using the AAA mobile app (available on Google Play or in the App Store). Just remember – you or someone in your car must already be a member.
It’s been a while since you’ve been on vacation, and the 2021 AAA Road Trip Starter Pack is a great way to make sure you have the trip you need and deserve.
As part of North America’s largest motoring and leisure travel organization, AAA Tidewater Virginia provides its more than 350,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive-related services. Since its founding AAA Tidewater Virginia has been a leader and advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. For more information, visit AAA.com and follow us on Twitter at Twitter.com/AAATidewaterVA or Facebook at facebook.com/AAATidewaterVirginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.