Throughout the month of December, the city of Emporia gave consumers a chance to invest in local small businesses during the holiday season with the “Shop Local” gift card program.
Using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the city printed 2,500, and sold 1,600 $20 gift cards for the price of $10 each. Thirty local businesses participated in and benefited from the gift card sale, ranging from restaurants such as Fork in the Road and FoSho Sports Grille, to hardware stores such as City Auto Hardware and Emporia Building Center.
The Shop Local gift card program concluded on Tuesday, Dec. 28. According to Community and Economic Development Manager Beverley Hawthorne, roughly 1,400 of the 2,500 gift cards that were printed (making up 56%) were sold, leaving 900 unaccounted for.
“We are going to present it to the [Emporia] City Council for them to determine, at their meeting on Jan. 4, what we will do with the balance of the cards,” said Hawthorne.
Hawthorne was noncommittal when asked whether Emporia would repeat the gift card scheme next year.
For those who still have their gift cards on hand and have yet to use them, don’t worry. Even though Christmas has now passed, the cards are still active until Jan. 31.
