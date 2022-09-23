If you are participating in the 60th Annual Virginia Peanut Festival Parade on Saturday, please remember to follow the designated parade route entrance. If there are others in your group, please make them aware of how they too should enter the parade route as described below. No one will be able to enter at Laurel.
To enter the parade route, travel South on Main St. Turn right on Jefferson in front of the 7-Eleven. Go over to the fourth street which is Temple Ave. Someone will meet you there and direct you to your designated location depending on the category you are in. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Plan to arrive by 10 a.m. or earlier.
