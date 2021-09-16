PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- On 08/17/2021 around 2:15 am, two suspects forced entry into a business in the 4300 block of Puddledock Road.
Once inside, the suspects stole cash, lottery tickets, and cigarettes. The two suspects were wearing hats, masks, and gloves. One suspect was wearing black pants, a black long sleeve shirt, a black baseball cap, and running type shoes. The second suspect was wearing what appears to be brown or camouflage cargo shorts, a black shirt, a black stocking cap, and black shoes with white soles.
The lottery tickets that were stolen were later cashed at different businesses.
Any information that would assist in identifying this person can be reported to Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773, anonymously on the P3 tips app, or through Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.
