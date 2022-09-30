Greensville County Public Schools have warned families to look out for a potential phishing scam that could lift money straight out of their wallet.
On Monday, Sept. 19, the Virginia Department of Social Services received reports that some EBT and P-EBT (Pandemic EBT) cardholders were receiving calls or texts advising them to contact a 1-866 number to activate their EBT account. VDSS is advising EBT and P-EBT cardholders — some of whom are families with children in the GCPS system — that this is a phishing scam.
“If a user calls the phishing number, the recording says ‘VA EBT’ and asks the cardholder to enter their card number and PIN, then asks the cardholder to verify their PIN by putting in their PIN number again,” reads a message posted to the official GCPS Facebook. “Upon entering the PIN for a second time, the call will disconnect.”
The phony calls and texts come from a number ending in 0486 displaying the caller ID “VA EBT”. VDSS has stressed that it does not contact cardholders via cell phone or ask to provide a PIN or card number in this fashion.
GCPS and VDSS advise those who have engaged with one of these phony 1-866 numbers to contact the actual Virginia EBT customer service helpdesk at 1-866-281-2448 to report your card stolen.
For more information, visit the VDSS webpage at PEBTVA.com or contact EBT Administrator Khristy Horne at khristy.horne@dss.virginia.gov.
This marks another set of problems for the VDSS related to P-EBT benefits. Earlier this month, multiple families did not receive the benefits that were supposed to be issued in late August due to a card processing problem.
