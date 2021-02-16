PETERSBURG — In between Carson and Jarratt, right off I-95 is where locals can eat authentic homestyle barbecue.
The Big Pig BBQ offers delicious catfish, hushpuppies, hamburgers made fresh everyday, mouth watering fried chicken, shrimp, various sandwiches and their famous barbeque pork butts giving them their slogan of the “best butts in town”. The restaurant also offers breakfast options including omelettes and breakfast sandwiches.
Thanks to the business's already popular to-go menu, the COVID-19 has doubled Big Pig’s business attracting those who wish to eat out while maintaining a safe social distance.
“We have a lot of camaraderie here with old friends and there are people who come here annually who come during the winter from the north traveling down south,” said Joyce Williams, manager of Big Pig BBQ. “We have a bigger customer base now that we used to,”
Big Pig is located at 12420 Blue Star Hwy, Stony Creek, and is open 8 a.m. through 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours begin at 11 a.m.
