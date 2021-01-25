The Emporia City Council unanimously voted, 7-0, to an agreement with Republic Services to haul a portion of the city’s trash to Lawrenceville. Emporia City Manager William Johnson said the deal would save revenue for the municipality.
“The Sanitation Department has experienced high-maintenance costs during the last two years of approximately $42,000,” Johnson said. “This has occurred because of recent government regulations on large vehicles. These trucks run on diesel fluid and def fluid to keep air pollution at a minimum. Because our vehicles operate a constant stop and go, the exhaust system is unable to function as designed.”
Johnson projects a commercial and residential savings of $43,000. That money-saving does not include extra savings expected from maintenance on vehicles.
Presently Greensville County accepts the municipality’s trash. Councilman Jim Saunders asked if there is concern the county would increase the costs of other garbage taken in by the county to recover lost revenue. Johnson said the expenses of Emporia’s trash to landfills in the county had been 5% annually since he has been in Emporia.
“Our biggest user of the landfill is the residential every day,” Johnson said. “The other thing is, we will be able to reduce some of our costs for that large vehicle. That’s another one of the driving points.”
The city will send a letter to Greensville County about its agreement with Republic Services before implementing the change on Feb. 1.
Board and commissions
On Tuesday, members of the Emporia City Council was tasked with filling or reappointing boards and commission members. The governing body made only one change, with Mayor Carolyn Carey replacing former Mayor Mary Person on the Mid-Atlantic Advanced Manufacturing Center (MAMaC, RIFA) Board.
Carey represents the City of Emporia as a council appointee. Council members voted 4-3 to reappoint Person to the Southside Virginia Education Center Board of Directors.
Gloria Robinson and W. William Robinson were reappointed to serve another four years to their respective city council appointed positions. Gloria is a member of the Emporia Redevelopment & Housing Authority. William is a member of the City Planning Commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.