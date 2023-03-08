-

Electric vehicle chargers in Richmond.

 Sam Britt/Capital News Service

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia firefighters will be required to complete a training program starting next year, about the risk of electric vehicle fires.

Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington, proposed House Bill 2451 to require the executive director of the Virginia Department of Fire Programs to develop a training program for electric vehicle fires. The program must be developed and available by July, 1 2024, according to the bill. All firefighters, including volunteer firefighters, must complete the training by Dec. 1, 2025.