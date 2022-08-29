Four motorists escaped a frightening Aug. 21 multi-car wreck on Interstate 95, and all four have been released from area hospitals.
Shortly after 1:30 p.m., the Greensville Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene of a two-car wreck at mile marker 3 on Interstate 95 near Emporia. One vehicle was found fully overturned and engulfed in flames at the side of the road, while the other was found further down the road.
Each vehicle carried two occupants, all of whom suffered minor and non-life threatening injuries. According to Emergency Services Director Lynn Parker, the circumstances that led to the accident are not known.
Two fire engines, one tanker, and one ambulance were dispatched to the scene. Eventually, a second ambulance was requested, and Lifestar Medic responded with one of its own.
Two of the motorists were transferred to a nearby emergency room, while two others were transferred to ECU Health Family Medicine in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina All four have since been released.
