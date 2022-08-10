This week, a letter from Hampton Commonwealth's Attorney Anton Bell was made public. In it, the prosecutor referred to a stop initiated by former officer Joe Gutierrez as "extremely troubling and frankly unnerving" while maintaining that it was legal.
On December 5, 2020, former Windsor Police Officer, Joe Gutierrez could be seen spraying mace and pointing his weapon at Petersburg resident Caron Nazario, demanding him to get out of his vehicle during a traffic stop. Windsor Officer Daniel Crocker attempted to pull over Nazario, a Virginia Army National Guard second lieutenant, based on a license plate and tinted window violation. Nazario was traveling home to Petersburg on U.S. Route 460 at the time. In order to find a well-lit place to stop, Nazario's defense team stated that their client chose a convenience shop in Windsor, an area of Isle of Wight County. The incident apparently started when Gutierrez stopped to assist Crocker. According to Crocker's body-cam footage, Nazario who was wearing his Guard uniform, was pepper-sprayed and coerced out of the vehicle by Gutierrez. The footage shows Gutierrez instructing Nazario to stay quiet about the stop before he was eventually free to go.
Bell’s letter to Isle of Wight Commonwealth's Attorney Georgette Phillips, stating that he believed the incident had more civil rights breaches than genuine legal infractions because Gutierrez repeatedly ordered Nazario to exit the car or risk being sprayed.
"Although I find the video very disturbing and frankly unsettling, Gutierrez's use of force to remove Nazario did not violate state law, as he had given multiple commands for Nazario to exit the vehicle," Bell's letter read. "The problematic issue, however, were Gutierrez's statements throughout the entire ordeal, which would lead a reasonable person to wonder whether underlying bias was at the root of how and why Nazario was treated in like manner."
The U.S. Attorney's Office for Virginia's Eastern District has been referred the case for probable rights violations, according to Bell.
Bell's decision will not have any bearing on Nazario's case, according to Tom Roberts, who is the attorney for Nazario in a different federal civil rights action. He claimed that in the end, a jury will conclude that excessive force was employed, the vehicle search was illegal, and Nazario's First Amendment rights were infringed.
