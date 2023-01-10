Early voting has begun for the special election which will decide who will replace the late Congressman Donald McEachin in the 4th District seat.
The two major candidates in the special election are Democratic state Sen. Jennifer McClellan and Republican challenger Leon Benjamin. Benjamin is hoping to avenge his loss to McEachin in the general election in November, weeks before McEachin succumbed to bile duct cancer. Each candidate comfortably won their respective party’s “firehouse primary” last month.
The special election will take place Feb. 21, but for those who have already decided who they’ll vote for, early voting is offered at 16 locations throughout the 4th District, with two more locations to be opened up in the coming weeks. The cut-off date for voter registration for the special election is Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Among the 16 places in which early voting is offered, there are two voting locations in the Emporia/Greensville area. The City of Emporia’s voting location is at the Voter Registrar’s Office at the city administrative building, located at 201 South Main St. The voting location for Greensville County is at the county government building near Golden Leaf Commons.
Whether voting early or on election day, make sure to bring valid identification with you to the polling place. Many forms of personal identification will be accepted, including a Virginia driver’s license (even an expired one will be accepted), student ID, employee ID, or U.S. passport among others.
No-excuse absentee voting by mail is also available for this special election — applications for mail-in ballots must be submitted by Friday, Feb. 10.
